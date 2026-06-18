How to watch the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

BUTTE — The 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast live on Montana Television Network stations Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Naranche Stadium. The telecast begins at 6 with a fundraiser telethon to benefit the Shriners Children's hospital in Spokane, Wash.

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Coverage will air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

MTN’s Tom Wylie will handle play-by-play duties while Greg Upham will serve as color analyst. Will Charlton and Toni Wetmore are the sideline reporters.

Rosters: 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game

The East team will be coached this year by Gallatin's Hunter Chandler, while the West team will be led by former East Helena coach Tyler Murray.

The West won last year's game in Great Falls by a 14-7 score. It was the West's fifth consecutive win. The East leads the all-time series 41-37.