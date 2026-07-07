WEST YELLOWSTONE — Suicide is a challenging issue in Montana.

Rural areas with stigma surrounding the topic make it tough for people to talk about it.

WATCH: Hope on the Divide: Hikers tackle 180-mile Continental Divide Trail to raise suicide awareness

Hikers Tackle 180-Mile Trail to Raise Suicide Awareness in Rural Mountain West

Three hikers set out Tuesday on an 180-mile journey along the Continental Divide Trail near West Yellowstone, hoping to spark conversations about suicide prevention in a region where the topic often remains shrouded in silence.

The trek, called "Hope on the Divide," begins at a symbolic location where Montana, Wyoming and Idaho meet — three states that ranked second, third and fourth nationally for suicide rates in 2023.

"The Mountain West is often referred to as the suicide belt," said Amanda Tracy, a mental health counselor from Wyoming who co-founded the initiative with her father, Dr. Mike Tracy.

The father-daughter team organized the hike to symbolize life's challenges while highlighting resources for overcoming them. They're joined by Adam Moulton, a West Yellowstone resident whose community has faced the impact of suicide firsthand. In 2024, West Yellowstone police officer Ashlee Stoneburner died by suicide.

The hikers wear bright orange shirts emblazoned with "Hope on the Divide" as they make their way from West Yellowstone to Union Pass, Wyoming. Along the route, they plan to engage with other hikers and Yellowstone visitors while sharing information about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Mike Tracy said the 180-mile distance represents how overwhelming life can feel when people see their choices as "all or nothing."

"If your life feels like your only choice is 180 miles or nothing, that can be overwhelming," he said. "But they can stop or make changes as needed" — both on the trail and in life.

The team expects to hike 18-20 miles daily, reaching Union Pass in approximately 10 days.

Rural areas face particular challenges with suicide prevention due to stigma surrounding mental health discussions, making initiatives like "Hope on the Divide" crucial for breaking down barriers to seeking help.

