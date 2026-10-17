ABSAROKEE, Mont. — Absarokee is losing a piece of its history. The historic Sandstone School, which stood for more than 100 years, has now been demolished.

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Historic Absarokee Sandstone School demolished after 6-year effort to save it

The building had been a part of Absarokee's history since the town's earliest days.

"Since about 1910," Save the Sandstone member Jackie Walker said.

But now the old Sandstone School is history, reduced to just a pile of rocks. The demolition of the historic building finished up Friday, a sad day for some in town.

"It's sad to see the loss of the history," former teacher Janel Brunckworst said.

The place is especially meaningful for Brunckworst, who used to teach in the school.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Janel Brunckworst along with other Save the Sandstone members watch as historic school is demolished.

"I taught kindergarten in there, and it was a great, great time," Brunckworst said.

After MTN spoke with Brunckworst, a cloud of dust left behind was all that remained of Brunckworst's old kindergarten classroom.

"The wall that's standing right now is what's left of my former classroom, so it's hard to see it go," Brunckworst said.

Brunckworst is a part of Save the Sandstone, an organization that fought to save the building.

"And it breaks my heart, because it was a part of the history of this community," member Afton Lamoreaux said.

The organization worked hard for the last six years.

"We raised over $360,000 to repair the roof, which is what they wanted," Walker said.

MTN News Sandstone School before demolition.

But the efforts didn't work out in the end.

"It's just been a long, enduring process," Walker said.

The Absarokee school board unanimously decided to have the building torn down after a $75,000 demolition bid from Grizzly Tree Service, Inc. was accepted. Community members say plans for a bigger playground and more space for students will fill the building's vacant spot.

"I'd like to preserve the history and still go forward with the future. I think you can do both, but sadly we couldn't do it," Brunckworst said.

Related: ‘Save the Sandstone’: Group of Absarokee women working to preserve historic building