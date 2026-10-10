HarvestFest 2026 highlights Billings' downtown revival and growth

BILLINGS — Downtown Billings hosted its 22nd annual HarvestFest, drawing more than 180 vendors in what could be the biggest event in the festival's history, a reflection of a broader transformation sweeping through the city.

Watch the full story below:

Harvest Fest 2026 highlights Billings' downtown revival and growth

This year marked a notable change for the event, with the festival expanding to Third Street North for the first time in the event's history.

"This is the first year that they've been on third. So Strawberry Fest was on third this year, along with Harvest Fest," Courtney Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood, owner of Blush Boutique, said the festival's growth mirrors what she has seen happening across downtown Billings.

"I've also watched, you know, downtown grow over the last couple years. New restaurants, new clothing stores, a little bit of everything downtown," Kirkwood said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Courtney Kirkwood speaks to MTN inside Blush Boutique while HarvestFest activities bustle outside the business doors downtown.

She said the variety at HarvestFest captures the spirit of a city on the rise.

"We've got a little bit of something for everyone," Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood credited the business community itself for helping fuel the renewed downtown energy.

"Lots of good changes, and a big shout out to all the business owners too, because they have taken a big part of, you know, hosting their own events, and just giving people a reason to come downtown," Kirkwood said.

For Zachary Mell, owner of Zach's Gourmet Goods, this past year marked a major milestone. It was his first season selling his desserts at festivals, and the response quickly exceeded his expectations.

"I just kind of went on a roll with it and I didn't expect it to blow up as much as it has but I've been really busy this year," Mell said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Zachary Mell speaks to MTN about his business, Zach's Gourmet Goods under the skypoint in downtown Billings.

He said his season began at Strawberry Festival and built steadily, but HarvestFest signals the close of the busy outdoor market stretch.

"It started with the strawberry festival with me and a lot of people and this is kind of like the last market big hoorah sort of deal until like the Christmas stroll," Mell said.

With weekly farmers markets wrapping up, the coming months bring uncertainty for vendors who rely on steady foot traffic.

"It's a little scary because I do feel like a lot of my business comes from like foot traffic," Mell said.

In the winter months, Mell and other local businesses lean on occasional events and online orders. Kaitlyn Landwehr, owner of Magic Hour Butter & Sips, said she is already planning her next moves.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kaitlyn Landwehr tells MTN her story at her Magic Hour Butter and Sips tent.

"I have one more after this for a trunk or treat up in the Heights and I'm hoping I can look for private events or for businesses and just really make this my full-time job," Landwehr said.

Despite the slower season ahead, vendors like Landwehr remain optimistic about the road ahead.

"I've done the two events along with a couple others and I'm excited to keep doing it," Landwehr said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kaitlyn Landwehr makes sweet treats at her tables for Magic Hour Butter & Sips at HarvestFest.

For Mell, the motivation runs deeper than revenue.

"I really just like love connecting with people," Mell said.

It is an energy that Kirkwood said she sees reflected in the growing vendor community, and in downtown Billings itself.

"We have so many new vendors. They're seeing, you know, downtown is happening. It's coming back," Kirkwood said.

