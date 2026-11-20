BILLINGS — The wait is finally over for fans of one of the world's biggest video game franchises. "Grand Theft Auto VI," or "GTA VI," has arrived, and the release is drawing hundreds of thousands of people to their gaming consoles here in Billings and across the country.

Watch the full story below:

'Grand Theft Auto VI' finally launches, and some gamers are clearing their schedules

'GTA VI' is the latest chapter in the blockbuster open-world series, a game where players explore a massive virtual world while following a crime-driven story. The last main game came out 13 years ago, and the long-anticipated release has some players clearing their calendars to play.

"I know people have been waiting like years," Jon Stanton said Thursday.

Some are even taking time off work to get in on the action.

"I know a few that have called out and have scheduled tomorrow off just so then they can play like throughout the weekend," Stanton said.

For others, the appeal is simple.

"I'm playing it just because it's fun," Stanton said.

But getting the game wasn't easy for everyone. Stanton tried to track down a physical copy before eventually going digital.

"Like you could buy the code at stores and the Xbox One was sold out everywhere so I kind of gave up and just bought it on here," Stanton said.

Over at Fun Trade Retros, Nate Machowski said the hype behind the game is real.

"I saw stat that was like 40% of like, workers are taking it off or something crazy like that, I don't know how accurate, but like, just even getting close to that number, it is definitely insane," Machowski said.

Because this is a pay-to-play game, the money is rolling in.

"I believe it's in the $2 billion range was how much development costs for this game," Machowski said.

Players are also paying a premium to get in.

"You cannot get GTA VI for less than $80," Machowski said. "They even have an Ultimate Edition for $100 that, basically, there's stuff in the game that has a paywall."

Stanton, who has played the series for years, said today's game is a night-and-day difference.

"I have memories of playing it years ago and it looked really good. I don't even compare it to this," Stanton said.

To keep the momentum going, Stanton said the next version comes out next year.

"That's when you can play with your friends and you know, start like your own little empires and stuff in the game," Stanton said.

But until then, he said, the experience stays grounded.

"We are just civilians in Florida," Stanton said.