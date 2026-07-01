Going-to-the-Sun Road reopening Tuesday night, Glacier Park officials say

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is reopening in Glacier National Park Tuesday night while Many Glacier Valley will open Wednesday morning following severe flooding, according to the National Parks Service.

All trails in the Many Glacier Valley will remain closed, along with the Many Glacier Campground. Park officials said they anticipate a Thursday opening for the campground if conditions allow, although public boating and AIS inspections in the valley remain suspended due to unsafe conditions caused by submerged logs and debris.

Heavy rainfall beginning on Saturday prompted the closures as roaring water spilled over riverbanks and created hazardous conditions. The Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn were both evacuated. On Tuesday, resevoir operators released the maximum amount of water from Lake Sherburne to keep levels below the spillway.

Park officials also reminded visitors to be careful around moving, which can be swift, slippery and dangerous.

Related:

Flooding in Glacier National Park forces evacuations

High water released from Lake Sherburne continue as flooding impacts Many Glacier area