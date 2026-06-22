WEST GLACIER — The full length of Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park is officially open for the summer season for motorized vehicles.

(WATCH: Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the summer season)

Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the summer season

A steady stream of cars backed up in West Glacier as Monday marked the official full opening.

The full 50-mile length of the road is open, including access to Logan Pass from both the West Glacier and St. Mary Entrances.

New changes this season include no more vehicle reservations to access Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Starting July 1, a three-hour parking limit will be enforced at Logan Pass.

Ticketed shuttles will also be required for those who would like to stay longer at Logan Pass.

Robert and Meghan Moody from Ohio were married in Glacier National Park on Saturday.

They decided to extend their trip when they found out Going-to-the-Sun Road was opening on Monday.

“We canceled the second half of our road trip and are now here for our wedding photos,” said Meghan Moody.

Todd Harris traveled from Georgia to visit Glacier National Park for the first time.

He's enjoyed his first visit to the park.

“Come on out it's a great time, be ready for a lot of nature and being outside, not much cell service or internet service, but hey you know you’re out here for the nature,” said Harris.