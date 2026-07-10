Glacier Park International Airport primary reopens runway ahead of schedule

KALISPELL - Glacier Park International Airport's main runway is back open after crews completed the first phase of a major rehabilitation project ahead of schedule.

The runway reopened at 9 a.m. Friday after more than 150 workers from 14 companies worked nonstop for 88 hours to complete the first phase of the project.

Work began Monday evening and wrapped up Friday morning. Crews tore up about 10,000 square yards of old pavement and laid down 14,500 tons of new asphalt, hauling more than 1,100 truckloads of material — all without a single accident or injury.

Workers also installed new weather sensors directly into the pavement and replaced cables that power the runway lights and communication systems.

Favorable weather helped crews work quickly and beat their deadline.

The airport remained open throughout construction, with planes using a crosswind runway in place of the main one. That kept more than 170 flights operating, including medical flights and cargo planes.

Three more closure periods are still planned as part of the project. Airport leaders say they appreciate the public's patience and that the work will keep the runway safe and reliable for years to come.