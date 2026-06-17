Gianforte says he has no thoughts on opposition to proposed state hospital in Laurel

Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings on Wednesday morning, and MTN had a chance to ask him about the proposed state mental hospital in Laurel.

Watch the governor's comments here:

GOVERNOR GIANFORTE COMMENTS ON PROPOSED MENTAL HOSPITAL IN LAUREL

Laurel is having quite a bit of controversy with the mayor resigning and the desire not to have it there.

The governor was asked : "Is it the Department of Public Health and Human Services' desire to have it in Laurel?

"DPHHS made the announcement that Laurel had been selected last November," Gianforte said. "That's after a year of considerations, including an invitation from local officials. So we're in the process of implementing the mandate we got from the Legislature. Invest the $26 million to make sure we have expanded behavioral health capacity here in eastern Montana."

Then the governor was asked by MTN News reporter David Jay: "Any thoughts on the citizen outcry on some of the concerns about having it there in Laurel?

"No," he replied, before an aide said the governor needed to leave.

In 2025, the Montana Legislature appropriated $26.2 million to build the forensic facility, which is designed to house inmates accused of crimes who are not mentally fit to stand trial. Initial plans put the facility at 32 beds, but it could grow to up to 64 beds.

The announcement to place the facility in Laurel galvanized local opposition, who fear it's too close to a school and the surrounding neighborhood. Those concerns led to a recall campaign against Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner, whom opponents felt allowed the state to select the site without public input. Waggoner resigned before a recall election could take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related:

Montana Board of Investments closes deal on Laurel land for proposed forensic mental health facility

Laurel mayor breaks silence on forensic mental health facility, recall petition

