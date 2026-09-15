German Air Force cargo plane makes rare stop in Billings following joint military exercise

BILLINGS- A German Air Force A400M Atlas cargo plane made an unusual stop in Billings this weekend, drawing attention from a local aviation enthusiast, as well as raising some questions about the German military's presence in the region.

For Carolyn Willis, a contract weather observer for the FAA, tracking airplanes is more than just a hobby.

Watch the report below:

German Air Force cargo plane makes rare stop in Billings following a joint military exercise

"I have an app on my phone because I'm an aviation geek and I love to photograph planes. It's called Jet Tip," Willis said.

When Willis's phone alerted her that the German plane was heading to Billings, she knew she had to see it for herself.

Willis tracked the aircraft's route from Germany to Washington, D.C., before it briefly stopped in Billings, landing right next to the Edwards Jet Center. Armed with a GoPro and camera gear, she waited near the runway to capture the landing and activity.

"I have probably been in Billings over 20 years, 25 years total. This is the first time I've seen a foreign aircraft here," she said.

The military plane only stayed on the ground for about an hour before taking off again. But for Willis, the experience was unforgettable.

"One of the crew members waved at me, which made my day," she said.

While the sight sparked social media speculation, officials say the aircraft landing and loading was standard routine.

Parker Hesser, the line supervisor for Edwards Jet Center, said the plane stopped to reload cargo and gear before heading back to Germany.

But exactly what the German Air Force was doing in the region remained unclear.

Willis didn't know why the plane landed, so Q2 reached out to the Army National Guard for clarification. Capt. Andrew Gagney couldn't speak on camera, but confirmed that the German Air Force was in the area for a joint military exercise.

Right outside of Billings is the Powder River Training Complex, a military training airspace of around 35,000 square miles, covering the skies in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

Q2 reached out to the base for confirmation that the German military was flying in this complex's airspace, but received no official confirmation.

While officials would not confirm the exact purpose behind the full German military presence, Willis said just seeing the aircraft in Billings was exciting enough.

"The coolest part was I've never seen that model before," Willis said.