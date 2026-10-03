Genetic counselors helping patients assess their cancer risk through DNA testing

Nearly 12% of the female population will develop breast cancer at some point in their life, an alarming statistic that leaves many feeling helpless. Medical genetic services have been growing in popularity, offering a path to faster detection of genetic diseases and cancers.

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Genetic counselors helping patients assess their cancer risk

"...your risk never goes to zero, but we know that it can be limited," Madison Weathers said.

Weathers is a genetic counselor at Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena. Genetic counselors there sit down with adult and child patients to determine if they would benefit from genetic testing.

The most well-known genes linked to breast cancer are BRCA 1 and BRCA 2. For those with a mutation in either of these genes, the risk of developing breast cancer can jump to 70% according to KOMEN. Both can be genetically tested to detect mutations.

"For some people having an answer on if they have an increased risk for cancer is really important to them," Weathers said.

With 5% to 10% of all cancer cases linked to inherited gene mutations according to the American Cancer Society, knowing your genetic risk can be critical, especially for families with a history of cancer at a younger age.

"in families where cancers happen at younger ages or more often, they can get those screenings earlier and more frequent so that we can catch those cancers," Weathers said.

Genetic testing also does not always require a blood draw.

"...take saliva and take the DNA out of it, which a lot of people prefer over doing a blood draw," Weathers said.

This type of testing can also help generations to come.

"genetic testing can help provide answers for a family, too, not just the individual," Weathers said.

In a field that is constantly evolving, insurance companies have begun to recognize genetic testing more, making it increasingly accessible.

SCRIPPS News Group DNA test kits ready to be used by patients.

"Am I going to pay an arm and a leg just to do this testing? And the answer is oftentimes not," Weathers said.

For those who receive negative results, testing offers peace of mind.

"it's most often that they're not positive, but kind of a lot of people want to know that," Weathers said.

For those who receive a positive result, genetic counselors provide clarity and a path forward.

"the ideal goal is to help treat those cancers a lot earlier and kind of prevent mortality based on the strain of cancer," Weathers said.

