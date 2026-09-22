BILLINGS — Gainan's Flowers has been part of the fabric of Billings for 75 years, helping families celebrate life's biggest moments.

What started as a leap of faith by Grant and Betty Gainan in the early 1950s has grown into Eastern Montana's longest-running family-owned flower shop.

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Gainan's Flowers celebrates 75 years in Billings

Over the decades, the company expanded with greenhouses, garden centers, and eventually an online store, embracing new ideas while keeping the family tradition alive. Today, the business is run by Mick and Lynette Gainan alongside the next generation of the family.

"It's unbelievable that we are still here, but it's because of all of our great people that have been our customers for life and a lot of our staff that have been our family of life and it's just great," Mick Gainan said.

Mick said their biggest gratitude belongs to the Billings community for trusting Gainan's to be part of so many meaningful moments.