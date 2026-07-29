Montana 4-H youth build lifelong skills at State Fair rabbit show in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair is known for carnival rides and funnel cake — but for some young Montanans, it is also where they are building skills that will last a lifetime.

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Montana 4-H youth build lifelong skills at State Fair in Great Falls

Kylie Turnbull moved to Great Falls a couple of years ago and wanted to continue showcasing rabbits — a passion she had developed before finding the Montana 4-H program.

"I was really excited. I showed rabbits in open shows before I did 4-H, and 4-H was just a great opportunity to learn stuff and show what you know," Turnbull said.

For Turnbull, the program has been about far more than ribbons and competition.

"It teaches you how to show your animals, take care of your animals, responsibilities of keeping track of all your finances. It's really just a great program to get into animals or finish up," she said.

The senior showman plans to stay involved in livestock shows long after she graduates — this time as a judge.

For intermediate showman Adley Emrich, the competition has built a different kind of confidence.

"They've meant a lot, showing that I can accomplish a lot with just a small animal. And it's brought me a lot of confidence doing speeches in front of a lot of people and different other types of things," Emrich said.

The Montana State Fair rabbit show is an official American Rabbit Breeders Association-sanctioned event, featuring dozens of breeds across heavyweight, lightweight, fur, and meat divisions. The show is facilitated by Superintendent Caylie Thompson-Rohrer and features two simultaneous shows judged by Vickie Doddridge and Samantha Henderson.

For young showmen like Turnbull and Emrich, the fair is more than a competition — it is a foundation for life.

