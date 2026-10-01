'Friendly' ghosts: Moss Mansion to kick off October ghost tours

BILLINGS— Moss Mansion ghost tours kick off Thursday, taking visitors on a flashlight-guided journey through the 123-year-old home.

The mansion, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is an icon of Billings and contains many of its original furniture and fixtures dating back to 1903.

Staff say the property also comes with countless stories of paranormal sights and sounds.

"Both Melville Moss and Mattie Moss, the mother of the home and the middle daughter, were both very musically gifted and played the piano. And there are several instances where you can hear, like, notes on the piano playing when there's no one in the room,” said Gabby Heggem, marketing manager for Moss Mansion.

"One of the things that we say is, 'The Moss family is totally sticking around, but they like showing off their house, and they're friendly, not malicious ghosts.'"

Ghost tours often sell out, according to mansion staff. Tours run through October on Thursdays and Sundays.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

"We introduce you to the Moss family, so we start at the family tree, you get acquainted with them, and then we take you up through the entire home,” Heggem told MTN.

You can find more details about tickets here.