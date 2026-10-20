Free shuttle to carry Billings voters to new election center on Nov. 3

BILLINGS — With the November midterm elections just a few weeks away, Billings voters have a new, free way to get to the polls.

Billings Met Transit is offering free rides to Yellowstone County's new election center at MetraPark. The agency is running a free shuttle on Nov. 3 from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., with pickups every 30 minutes.

The shuttle leaves from the downtown transfer center at 220 N. 25th St. and travels directly to MetraPark, with no stops along the way.

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This year, Yellowstone County opened its new election center at MetraPark, moving operations out of the courthouse and into the new facility.

Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said that because Yellowstone County voters cast the majority of their ballots by mail, consolidating 40 precincts into one polling place at MetraPark is a practical move.

