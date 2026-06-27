A Billings neighborhood's free kiosk library was damaged this week, but neighbors have already stepped up with books and offers to help with repairs.

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Free library kiosk damaged in Billings neighborhood, community rallies to restock and repair

The library nook at Alderson Avenue and Fifth Street West was damaged Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m.

The cause has not been confirmed, but the homeowner believes an explosive firework may be responsible.

"We heard a huge loud bang, and I look outside, and it looks like there's a fire and sparks flying everywhere," said Victoria Marquez, who owns the home where the library was damaged. "And we come outside, and it looks like someone set a firework off in our little library nook."

Some books caught fire and burn marks were left inside the kiosk, but the library has continued to operate.

Neighbors have already brought more books and some have offered to help with repairs.

The homeowner said the library has been a connector for the neighborhood.

"You meet new people," Marquez said. "Our neighbors have came and talked to us. We have people that will take maybe 15 to 20 books and then give. We've never had to restock the books since we've lived here."

"Even though you may not necessarily always be directly interacting with people all the time, you are through like the shared sharing of the books," said Martha Flewelling, Marquez's next-door neighbor.

Another neighbor down the street described how the library works for the community.

"People put stuff in that they've finished, and other people might come along and see something that they" want, said Mary Russell, who has a Little Free Library. "It sparks their interest and they grab it."

Another neighbor said the library draws consistent foot traffic.

"Almost everybody stops," said Sarah Qualls, who lives across the street from Marquez. "There's a million kids that come by and grab books and put things back. It's a big part of the neighborhood for sure."

This is not the first time this has happened, as vandals damaged the nook a few years ago.

Despite the incident, they remain hopeful.

"I don't want to be naive about that, but most of the time it hasn't happened here and so I'm optimistic about that," said Tim Lehman.

Lehman and his wife share poetry and books through the Little Free Library.

"It's important, a sense of safety in the neighborhood," Lehman said. "It's absolutely wonderful."

Russell, a librarian at the Billings Public Library, said the community's attachment to physical books is clear.

"We all want the physical books," Russell said.

When asked if access to books is nicer than getting on the internet and looking at social media, Flewelling responded in the affirmative.

"One thousand percent, yes." Flewelling said.

Billings police said they are not aware of other calls about damage to little libraries.

According to the Little Free Library organization, which tracks owners, 94% have only shared stories of small problems or no problems at all.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.