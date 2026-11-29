BILLINGS — As families face the financial pressures of the holiday season, a free community clothing swap in Billings is helping make sure clothing an entire household doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

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Free clothing swap helps Billings families save thousands during holiday season

Switch Society, a membership-based clothing swap organization, hosted its 11th community clothing event over the Black Friday weekend at 3200 Broadwater Ave., offering free clothing to anyone in the community.

The organization holds the events three times a year, typically in the spring, summer, and fall, distributing clothing donated by its members that is no longer needed in the organization's storefront.

Amanda Carlson, event leader for the family event, said it started as a way to give usable clothing a second life while expanding the organization's ability to help the community. Through Switch Society's membership program, members pay a fee, donate clothing and use points to shop for items in the store. Clothing that is not needed by members, including items in other sizes or seasons, is then set aside for the free community events.

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Carlson said the organization has given away more than 75,000 pieces of clothing through its events so far, with each one continuing to reach more people.

"As of so far, we've given about 10,000 out this weekend," she said. "I think this will be our biggest one, and it's just getting bigger and bigger."

For Carlson, the impact goes beyond the number of items handed out. She said seeing families come in looking for something as simple as a pair of shoes for their child and leave with clothing for the entire family is one of the most rewarding parts of the event.

"The amount of money that they're saving by clothing their entire family in that few hours that they're here is enough to give me goosebumps," Carlson said.

Holding the event during Black Friday weekend makes that impact even more meaningful, she said, as families navigate holiday expenses and the pressure to spend money on gifts and necessities. Carlson said the three-day event gives people who may not have the financial means or desire to navigate traditional Black Friday shopping another option.

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"This event helps level the playing field for the people who can't do some of that Black Friday shopping," Carlson said. "Realistically, clothing a whole family is expensive. But you could do that from this event for an entire ... all the sizes and stuff."

The event also helps prevent usable clothing from ending up in landfills simply because someone no longer needs it.

Looking ahead, Carlson said Switch Society hopes to partner with more community organizations to continue getting clothing into the hands of people who need it.

For her, seeing the different families and individuals who come through the doors is what makes the work worthwhile.

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"I feel like we're making an impact that is meaningful," Carlson said.

The event continues through Sunday, with doors open until 3 p.m.