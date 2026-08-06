BILLINGS— Billings police found 14-year-old Dionna Gray in Billings Thursday afternoon after she went missing from her Hardin home almost three weeks ago.

Gray’s mother, Rae Pretty Weasel, told MTN that police located Gray around 4:30 p.m. She said her daughter has been taken to the hospital.

Watch the report below:

Found: Billings police locate missing Hardin teen

MTN has not learned if Gray suffered any injuries.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation. MTN spoke with Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead, who said someone reported seeing Gray Tuesday in Billings near Target on Central Avenue.

“When anybody, especially a kid, goes missing in our community, it's felt all the way through the community,” Middlestead said in an interview with MTN Thursday.

MTN also spoke with Gray’s aunts, Sara Pretty Weasel and Kelly Pretty Weasel Thursday afternoon, before Gray was found. Both said the past few weeks have been devastating for their family.

“Her family is really worried about her and her safety,” said Sara.

“It's been difficult seeing my sister struggle going through this,” said Kelly.

MTN will continue updating with further details.