BILLINGS — Two former Yellowstone Country Club executives have pleaded not guilty to embezzlement charges involving more than $79,000 in alleged personal spending.

Former general manager Jeffrie Hunter is accused of embezzling more than $21,000. Former controller and membership director Michelle Polak is accused of embezzling more than $58,000.

Police began investigating after a club board member turned over an internal audit that allegedly flagged purchases on company credit cards well beyond normal business expenses.

Both Hunter and Polak have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they each face up to one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

