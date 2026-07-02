Former Powell County sheriff's captain charged

DEER LODGE - A former Powell County sheriff's captain is charged in connection with having sex with a high school student.

John Austin Micu was charged Wednesday with felony sexual intercourse without consent in Powell County District Court. Charging documents allege he had sex with a high school student sometime between April 1st, 2024, and April 15, 2025. At the time, Micu was an employee or contracted to work for the school district, and the student was unable to consent, court documents allege.

Micu had been under investigation by the state for the past year after these allegations surfaced, while he was working as an assistant wrestling coach with the school.

Micu, a nine-year veteran of the department, resigned on June 21st just before the Attorney General’s Office took over the prosecution of this case. Micu has been summoned to appear in Powell County District Court for an initial appearance on Tuesday. That court date may change, according to a court official.

