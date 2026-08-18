First Billings Navy Week brings sailors, traditions, and Blue Angels to Montana

BILLINGS — For the first time, the U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week to Billings, giving Montanans a chance to meet sailors, see military traditions up close, and learn more about a branch of the military that operates thousands of miles from the state.

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First-ever Billings Navy Week brings sailors, traditions, and Blue Angels to Montana

Billings Navy Week runs Aug. 17-23, with sailors taking part in community events, service projects, educational programs and performances throughout the city. The week also coincides with the Yellowstone International Air Show, where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform Aug. 22-23.

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For one sailor, the week is also a homecoming of sorts. Reegan Nagy, a Laurel High School graduate who joined the Navy after graduating last year, is among roughly 80 sailors visiting the Billings area for Navy Week.

"It's weird to see people seeing me in uniform, whereas they just saw me growing up as a little kid here," Nagy said.

Nagy is stationed in Washington, D.C., with the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard. She was accepted into the unit shortly after completing boot camp and has spent the past 10 months participating in ceremonies and events around the country.

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Her role with the Navy's official ceremonial drill team is what she jokingly describes as the group's "hype person."

"I'm here because I have the hype man job," Nagy said. "So I'm pretty much just like the clapper of the group."

The job has taken Nagy to events she said she never expected to experience so early in her military career, including ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol and a FIFA World Cup game, where she carried the Navy colors in Philadelphia.

"It's definitely cultured me a lot," she said. "I never thought as a 19-year-old in the military, I'd be able to do something cool like that."

Reegan Nagy Laurel native Reegan Nagy at a Fifa World Cup game.

Now she has the opportunity to represent the Navy in her home state.

Navy Week is designed to introduce the Navy to communities without a major naval presence. Billings is the first Montana stop for the program, according to the Navy. The week is part of the service's broader outreach effort tied to the nation's 250th anniversary.

Senior Chief Emily Newton, who is stationed with the Navy Ceremonial Guard, said the goal is to give people a better understanding of what sailors do and how the Navy contributes to national defense.

"Think about areas that are kind of landlocked like here in Billings, there's not a lot of Navy at all," Newton said. "This is something that not a lot of people get to see in general, and so with us being here, I think it's a great opportunity for the civilians and the citizens of the community to just come out and see what the Navy is and what it does."

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The ceremonial drill team performed Monday at ZooMontana, showcasing a routine that requires hours of practice.

“These guys are absolutely incredible. They have a lot of really good talent, and it's really impressive to be able to see what it is and what they do,” said Newton.

Newton said the team will perform at several locations around Billings during the week, including the Western Heritage Center, Pictograph Cave State Park, and the Yellowstone International Air Show.

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The Navy's outreach also extends beyond ceremonial performances. Navy Medicine personnel are visiting local hospitals and medical schools, where they plan to meet with students and health professionals, including military medical students who could enter active duty after graduation.

Capt. Mark Tschanz, with Navy Medicine, said he is particularly interested in meeting students pursuing military medical careers.

"There are a lot of military students here who are on health scholarships and will be coming over on active duty when they graduate from medical school," Tschanz said.

Other Navy representatives participating in the week include members of the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval History and Heritage Command, and Navy Meteorology and Oceanography Command. Senior Navy leaders also are scheduled to meet with civic, education, business, and government leaders.

"I think we're a long way from the ocean," said Tschanz. "But as soon as you get here, you recognize there's a lot of Navy history here. There's a lot of veterans."

The Navy's arrival in Billings also comes as national attention is focused on the USS Abraham Lincoln and the demands being placed on sailors during extended deployments.

The aircraft carrier has been at sea for more than 260 days while supporting U.S. military operations in the Middle East. Reports have raised concerns about prolonged time at sea, limited port visits, supplies, living conditions, and the mental health of some crew members.

According to The Military Times, families and lawmakers have called for greater scrutiny of conditions aboard the carrier. The Navy has acknowledged the challenges of extended deployments but has disputed some reports and said sailors have access to mental health resources and other support.

Tschanz, who previously served as a senior medical officer aboard the USS Essex, said life at sea can bring unique stresses.

"Life at sea is hard. Life in any deployment is hard," he said. "Sometimes you go days without being able to send an email or pick up a phone, so those challenges certainly do come up.”

He said Navy medical personnel work to ensure sailors can access primary care, specialty care and mental health services when needed.

That can include case managers, psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, and other specialists, Tschanz said. While he did not directly address conditions aboard the Lincoln, he said providing access to care remains a priority.

"When I was on the Essex and in some of my other commands, really it's ensuring access to care and access to quality care when sailors need it," he said.

For Nagy, however, the week in Montana is primarily about showing people the people behind the uniform.

"I'm very proud to be here and be back here, especially supporting such an amazing group as the Navy," she said.

For Billings, the week offers a rare chance to see those sailors up close, all while the Navy's Blue Angels prepare to fill the skies over the city.

Billings Navy Week events continue throughout the week, with the Yellowstone International Air Show scheduled for Aug. 22-23. Click here for more information.