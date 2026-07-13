Crews tackle wildfire in Musselshell County

ROUNDUP - Fire crews from several counties responded to a wildfire south of Roundup on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 95 Fishel Creek in heavy timber shortly after 6 p.m.

The fire was estimated at 200 acres at 9 p.m.

According to the Musselshell County DES, no homes or structures were in danger.

Fire officials reported shortly before midnight that fire crews from several counties, including Musselshell, Rosebud, Petroleum, Golden Valley and Yellowstone, had made "significant progress" on the fire.

"Dozer lines are being put around the fire, but is slow due to the terrain and timber," the agency said in a social media post.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Several other smaller fires were reported across Montana over the weekend that saw record-breaking high temperatures in many areas.

