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Fire Chief Matt Hoppel retires after more than 22 years with Billings

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Grace Stewart/MTN News
Chief Hoppel speaks on years of experience with Billings Fire Department
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After more than 22 years protecting the Billings community, Fire Chief Matt Hoppel retired Thursday.

Hear about his retirement celebration below:

Fire Chief Matt Hoppel retires after more than 22 years with the department

The fire station held a going away party to celebrate his commitment to the department. City leaders praised his loyalty to the community.

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The fire station enjoys cake in honor of Hoppel's retirement

Hoppel said what he will miss most is the people he worked alongside.

"They're the ones out on the front lines doing the work and all this stuff. The camaraderie that exists in the fire service. I'm going to try to keep a piece of that...But it'll never be the same with the people that have spent my whole career." Hoppel said.

Assistant Chief Kevin Bentz will take over as interim chief starting Friday, bringing more than 32 years of his own experience to the job.

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