Feral rabbits test positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in Billings

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks news release)

BILLINGS – Three feral domestic rabbits in Yellowstone County have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) [links-2.govdelivery.com]. The rabbits were part of a population on the campus of Rocky Mountain College in Billings. RHDV2 was first detected in Yellowstone County in 2021. Since that time, the virus has been detected in rabbits in several additional counties in the state.

RHDV2 is a highly contagious, often fatal virus that affects wild and domestic lagomorphs (hares, rabbits and pikas). Rocky Mountain College staff reported multiple dead feral rabbits on campus in late July. Three carcasses from the campus were sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman, where RHDV2 was confirmed in all three rabbits.

Sudden death is most common with RHDV2. Because death is so rapid, symptoms may not be detected, but may include fever, lethargy, and decreased appetite. Infected animals that have died of RHDV2 often appear normal, but may have bloody discharge from the nostrils or face.

RHDV2 is highly contagious among rabbits, hares and pikas, but is not known to infect humans or other animals. The virus is shed in urine, feces, and respiratory secretions from infected rabbits and can be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals or through contact with contaminated surfaces such as cages, food, water, bedding, clothing or shoes. Scavengers can also move the virus around on the landscape by moving infectious carcasses or carcass parts. RHDV2 is very persistent in the environment and is resistant to extreme temperatures. The virus can survive up to 15 weeks in dry conditions and can survive freezing.

Although RHDV2 is not known to infect humans, rabbits may die of other diseases that can infect people. People should properly dispose of rabbit carcasses found within Yellowstone County by following these precautions:

Wear disposable gloves

Double or triple bag the carcass

If possible, spray the outside of the bag with a disinfectant

Place bagged carcass and gloves in a dumpster that will ultimately be taken to a landfill

Wash hands after handling a carcass

To decontaminate areas touched by a dead rabbit, a bleach-water solution (1/2 cup bleach in 1 gallon of water with a contact time of 5 minutes) is the best disinfectant. Use caution as this solution is corrosive and can damage clothing.

Domestic rabbit owners should use extreme caution. Follow the above protocols for biosecurity, prevent contact with wild and feral rabbits, and consult your veterinarian with additional questions.

People are important in helping prevent the spread of RHDV2. Do not move rabbit carcasses, other than to properly dispose of them. If you find one dead, please search the area, including outbuildings, to ensure no additional rabbits remain there to infect other rabbits. If feral or wild rabbit carcasses are discovered in an area, report the event to the local FWP office or the FWP Wildlife Health Lab (406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882). To report sick or deceased domestic rabbits, contact your local veterinarian or the Department of Livestock (406-444-2976).