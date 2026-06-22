A Father's Day shooting in Belgrade's River Rock neighborhood left one person injured, damaged multiple homes and vehicles and prompted a large law enforcement response as authorities continue searching for a suspect believed to be outside Gallatin County.

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Father's Day shooting rattles River Rock neighborhood in Belgrade

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said deputies responded to Woodman Drive around 3:15 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.

"Upon arrival ultimately they had learned there had been a shooting there. The suspect had already left the residence, but the victim that was there had been shot a couple different times," Springer said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Bozeman Health, according to the sheriff's office.

Springer said shootings of this nature are rare in Gallatin County, particularly in residential neighborhoods.

"It's very uncommon for us to have some kind of shooting of this nature in these residential neighborhoods. It's uncommon anywhere in Gallatin County," Springer said.

For residents, the incident shattered what had otherwise been a quiet Father's Day.

Daylen Lookhart, who has lived in the area her entire life, said she and her boyfriend were inside their home when gunfire erupted nearby.

"We heard gunshots, but we did not think that's what it was," Lookhart said.

Like many of their neighbors, the couple initially believed the sounds were fireworks or a nailgun. Minutes later, they realized something much more serious had occurred when emergency vehicles began flooding the area.

"Then we heard sirens a few minutes later. There were cop cars all along the street, they started taping off stuff, there was an ambulance that showed up," she said.

The impact of the shooting became even more personal when the couple left to celebrate Father's Day with family and discovered their pickup truck had been struck by gunfire.

"And then his back window is also shot out over here," Lookhart said while showing the damage.

Investigators later tracked the suspect to another Belgrade neighborhood where they believed he might be located. Law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team, responded to secure the area, but the suspect was gone.

"By the time we did go and do the search warrant, he was not there anymore, so he obviously got in a different vehicle and left pretty quickly," Springer said.

Authorities now believe the suspect has left Gallatin County. Springer said investigators are coordinating with other agencies in an effort to locate and arrest him.

"We rely heavily on our partners. We have been in communication with the other agencies in order to locate the individual," Springer said.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and Springer emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Going forward, the arrest warrants are out there, and hopefully we will get him picked up soon," he said.

Despite the violence, Lookhart said the incident has highlighted the strength of the River Rock community.

"I think the community is really tight here and we are all protecting each other and ourselves," she said.

The investigation remains ongoing.