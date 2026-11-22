JOLIET — An entire Montana town is without water after a construction crew struck a water main in Joliet.

The town says a fiber-optic crew hit the main, knocking out water service throughout Joliet.

Public works crews are working to make repairs, but there's no word yet on when water service will be restored.

Once it is, the town says a boil order will be in effect until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

