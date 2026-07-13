East Helena homicide suspect confirmed as man who died in Nevada

HELENA — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed with MTN that the man who died in the Thursday night incident in Reno, Nevada, was William Bart Stuart.

Stuart was charged in Lewis and Clark County with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence, felony criminal endangerment, and felony fleeing or eluding a peace officer. He was accused of causing the death of 69-year-old Terry Lamping after his car crashed into an East Helena home following a November 2025 high-speed chase with the Montana Highway Patrol.

Previous coverage: Fatal East Helena high-speed chase suspect out on bond

Fatal East Helena high-speed chase suspect out on bond; trial set

The 53-year-old was expected to go to trial for the charges the first week of August 2026. However, he missed a court date last week, which led to a warrant being issued for his arrest and a missing person in danger advisory being issued.

According to Reno Police, Stuart was located by law enforcement in the area of Sharlands Avenue in Reno around 9:00 p.m. on July 9, 2026. After law enforcement surrounded Stuart's vehicle, they reported hearing a single gunshot. After further investigation, it was determined that Stuart died by suicide.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office said Stuart's identity was confirmed through fingerprints, and his next of kin have been notified.

When a suspect dies before a case can go to trial, the charges are dismissed as no accused can stand trial.

If you or someone you know is having difficulties or thoughts of suicide, know that help is available 24/7 by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.