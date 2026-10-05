DPHHS: Montana child died of Hib infection in September

A Montana child died in September from complications of Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infection, according to a Monday news release from the state's public health department.

H. influenzae is a bacterium that can cause a range of illnesses. Some infections are mild, such as ear infections, while invasive infections can be severe and may include bloodstream infections, pneumonia, or meningitis.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), the child was not vaccinated to protect against Hib. Vaccination recommendations for the infection vary based on age, vaccination history and other medical conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Hib vaccination for all children younger than 5 years old. Older children and adults usually do not need Hib vaccine unless they have certain medical conditions that increase their risk.

Routine Hib vaccination is recommended at:

2 months

4 months

6 months (if needed; depends on brand)

12 through 15 months

The DPHHS news release did not give any information about where the child lived. The Phillips and Liberty county health departments both posted notices of the death on Oct. 1.

Catch-up vaccination is recommended for children younger than 5 years old who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Hib and other recommended childhood vaccines are available at no cost for eligible Montana children through Vaccines for Children providers statewide. Parents and caregivers who need to check a child’s vaccination status or determine whether their child needs Hib vaccine should contact their child’s healthcare provider or local health department.

For help locating a Vaccines for Children provider, contact the Montana Immunization Program at 406-444-5580.

For more information about Hib disease and vaccination, visit the CDC website About Haemophilus influenzae Disease | H. influenzae | CDC [links-1.govdelivery.com]