BILLINGS — The Downtown Billings Association is considering purchasing 11 parcels of BNSF land along the south side of Montana Avenue.

Watch:

Downtown Billings Association looks to purchase BNSF land

The organization says it is a move that could help pave the way for future redevelopment in downtown Billings.

The association presented the proposal to Yellowstone County commissioners Thursday morning.

The 11 parcels have a combined purchase price of $1.7 million, not including the value of the buildings on the land. Several downtown businesses currently operate out of those buildings.

Downtown Billings Association CEO Katy Schreiner told commissioners that local ownership of the land could make it easier for building owners to redevelop their properties by eliminating the need to negotiate land leases with BNSF.

“The partnership has no desire to be a landlord, to be a property owner of this dirt on Montana Avenue,” Schreiner said. “We want to turn it back over to the improvement holder so that they can own the building and the dirt under it, thus securing a future for downtown buildings on Montana Avenue to see significant redevelopment... the Western Heritage Center is unlikely to be significantly redeveloped because of its historical significance”

"You would have the first option to purchase this land," she added, addressing the commissioners.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse voiced support for pursuing the deal.

“I think it's something that you guys should pursue, putting the deal together,” Morse said. “Obviously, if you own the building, you kind of have to own the land to do anything. That's just the way stuff works in the economy of today.”

The Downtown Billings Association is currently in a purchase and sale agreement with BNSF.