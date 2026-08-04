The Billings City Council has decided not to apply for a federal Department of Justice grant that could have brought up to millions in federal funding to the city for public safety initiatives.

Watch DOJ Model Cities Initiative story here:

DOJ's $300 million Model Cities Initiative rejected by Billings City Council over federal oversight concerns

The DOJ's Model Cities Initiative would fund everything from new police personnel and mental health services to crime-fighting technology.

The DOJ plans to award a total of $300 million to two to four cities nationwide.

City Attorney Gina Dahl explained the program to the council, noting that federal oversight would not be permanent.

"There would be no ongoing restrictions or oversight after 36 months," Dahl said.

Dall said the oversight described would apply only during the grant period.

Some residents expressed concern that accepting the grant would require the city to comply with federal immigration information sharing laws.

During a work session, council members raised questions about what the city would be taking on.

"I certainly wouldn't vote for one where we would have uncapped liability, not have any idea what we're walking into, and they tell us how to use the money," said Councilman Andrew Lindley.

Other council members questioned the long-term financial sustainability of programs the grant would create.

"I think it's a pie in the sky," said Councilman Bill Kennedy. "And no, I'm not going to go with anything that really has the strings attached."

"Once this money goes away, then what?" asked Councilman Denis Pitman. "This is just a three-year proposal, and we certainly don't have that type of budget to sustain this."

During the public comment period, many residents spoke against pursuing the grant.

"So obviously this money, if given, is not given with no strings attached," one man said. "In fact, I'd suggest there's steel cables attached."

"I'm not here because I'm necessarily in favor of the Model Cities Initiative," one woman said. "But I am here because I'm thankful for our law enforcement officers and the protection they provide for my family."

Of the 10 council members present, at least nine opposed pursuing the application with a Sept. 1 deadline.

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