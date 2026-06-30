BIGFORK — Five hundred bottles of single-batch "Montana 250 bourbon whiskey" from Whistling Andy Distillery in Bigfork are officially on the market this week, celebrating America’s independence.

(WATCH: Distillery celebrates America's independence with Montana 250 whiskey)

Distillery in Bigfork celebrates America's independence with Montana 250 whiskey

“I said, 'Hey, I’ve got these 5-year-old bourbon barrels that I think would be great to use as a 250 whiskey,'” said Whistling Andy Head Distiller Gabe Spencer.

Spencer said his team partnered with the Montana 250th Commission, which was established by the Montana Legislature in 2023, to help celebrate the historic Fourth of July anniversary throughout the state.

“It’s all Montana grains we get here locally: 60% corn, 17.5% barley and 17.5% wheat, just a touch of rye, so we only do 5% rye, but that rye really comes through in the end spirit,” said Spencer.

Unlike their flagship whiskey, which is barreled for four years, Spencer said the Montana 250 whiskey is barreled for five years and sits at a higher proof.

“Bottled at 86 proof, so when it sits in a barrel for that long of a time you get a lot of those really fun cocoa notes and the spice of the rye comes through like a nice robust spice,” added Spencer.

Starting this week, Spencer said the Montana 250 whiskey will be sold at various liquor stores across the state and will cost around $65 a bottle.

He said Whistling Andy is hosting a special release party open to the public on Friday, July 3 at 4 p.m.

“But that’s going to be the launch of our 250, and then the top of every hour we’re actually going to give tours of our distillery in case you haven’t been here and you want to check it out it’s a great opportunity to come visit us here in Bigfork,” said Spencer.

More information can be found here.