Details emerge from fatal grizzly bear attack in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — More details regarding a fatal grizzly bear attack in Glacier National Park in May have been released.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee has released a report concluding that 33-year-old Anthony Pollio from Florida died from a defensive attack by a surprised grizzly bear on the Mt. Brown Lookout Trail.

The report concludes that Pollio was most likely descending the trail in darkness and that deadfall on the trail would have prevented the bear and Pollio from seeing each other until they were very close.

The report concludes that Pollio managed to discharge his bear spray, but it is unknown if and where the spray contacted the bear.

Investigators said Pollio tumbled 93 feet down a slope during the attack before breaking away and climbing 18 feet upslope before the bear reengaged and killed Pollio with crushing bites to the head.

Until this incident, the last human fatality caused by a bear in Glacier National Park occurred in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley.