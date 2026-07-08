BILLINGS— The body of a deceased Los Angeles fire captain was accompanied by first responders to the Forensic Science Division in Billings Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Captain II Christopher Yokoyama, 46, died from natural causes while on vacation with his son in Sheridan, Wyoming.

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Deceased Los Angeles fire captain accompanied into Billings before flight home

Authorities did not release additional details about the cause of his death.

Approximately 14 Los Angeles Fire Department responders traveled to accompany Yokoyama’s body from Sheridan to Billings, where MTN was told it is getting embalmed.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

They made the trip with the help of Montana Highway Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

United Firefighters of Los Angeles City President Doug Coates told MTN the process has been emotional for first responders.

“You really realize how close the fire department is and what a brotherhood, sisterhood we are,” said Coates. “We are obviously out of state and obviously stoked on all the support from not just other fire departments, but police and just even the public itself, pulling over.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Doug Coates

Yokoyama’s body will stay in Billings until he is flown back home to Los Angeles this weekend.

Yokoyama leaves behind a wife and three children. He started serving in the Los Angeles Fire Department in January 2001.