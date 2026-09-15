Davis Coule Fire burning 15,340 acres on Crow reservation

A 15,470-acre wildfire continues to burn Tuesday on the Crow reservation southwest of Crow Agency.

The Davis Coulee remains 0 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to MT Fire Info, the state's fire database.

Seven engines and one helicopter have been assigned. No structures have been threatened.

Customers at Big Horn Electric Co-op temporarily lost power from the Yellowtail subdivision in the areas of Reno Creek South of Soap Creek, Lodge Grass, Wyola, and Wyoming Monday due to the fire.

Lodge Grass school delayed the start of school Tuesday, and the Benteen bus route was canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.