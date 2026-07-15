A multi-state Cyclospora outbreak is changing the way some people in Billings are shopping, sending more customers to local produce stands in search of fresh vegetables.

At Swanky Roots, rows of lettuce and leafy greens fill the greenhouse — and many visiting are shopping there for the first time.

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Cyclospora outbreak drives Billings shoppers to local markets

"I feel like since we're in most of the stores in town, not many people come out here just because it's a ways, but I've noticed a lot more foot traffic," Manager Hope Stott said.

The uptick reflects a nationwide trend of shoppers trying to avoid Cyclospora.

"I do keep getting phone calls like, 'Oh, we've never heard about you, but with the new outbreak, how do we buy your stuff?' So I've had a couple of phone calls this morning about it," Stott said.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause intestinal illness, with symptoms including watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and stomach discomfort.

The parasite does not penetrate a plant's roots. Instead, it lodges itself deeply into the crevices and surfaces of the plant, which is why washing alone is not enough to eliminate the risk.

RiverStone Health stated since May 1, 2026, the CDC has received reports of 1,645 laboratory-confirmed domestically acquired cases across 34 states, significantly higher than the 249 cases reported during the same period in 2025. An additional 5,100 reported illnesses are under investigation. Among confirmed cases, approximately 9% required hospitalization, and no deaths have been reported.

Stott said at Swanky Roots grows produce year-round and does not use chemicals.

"We have all organic practices. Everything's clean. We're constantly looking through stuff, making sure it's up to code," Stott said.

The plants at Swanky Roots do not even grow in soil. The operation uses a combination of hydroponics and aquaculture.

"Hydroponics means you grow plants in water, and aquaculture is raising fish in tanks. So combine the two, and we're able to grow plants that way. So all of our plants are only in water, there's no soil in here at all," Stott said.

While there are no confirmed cases of Cyclospora in Yellowstone County, the outbreak continues to grow across the nation.

For Billings mom Kristen Eickoff, the news made her second-guess a recent grocery run.

"Friday I went to the store, and then Saturday I started learning about it and we just bought a ton of greens and berries and I was like, 'I don't know. Do we eat these or do we not?'" Eikoff said.

Her concern extended beyond fresh produce to packaged goods as well.

"I had also bought some stuff from Costco that was packaged. And so I was like do we eat the packaged foods? Do we not," Eikoff said.

In the end, Eikoff threw some of the food away, saying she does not want her kids to get sick.

"I think you just worry about giving your kids something you already know that's not good and then causing them to feel sick and be sick for weeks," Eikoff said.

While buying local may cost more, Eikoff said peace of mind is worth it for her family.

"I want them to have good quality food. So whatever it is, we just will pay for it," Eikoff said.

For Eikoff, the calculus is simple when doubt creeps in.

"If you already have doubts, like is it worth the $10 of lettuce you just bought?" Eikoff said.

Local operations like Swanky Roots are making that alternative more accessible for Billings residents looking for answers.