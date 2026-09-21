Crowds cheer on runners in 46th Montana Marathon

BILLINGS— Large crowds rooted for more than 1,200 runners Sunday morning in the 46th annual Montana Marathon.

The sound of cow bells, cheers and music could be heard from Molt to downtown Billings.

The event featured a full and half marathon and a 10k and 5k race. Marathon runners started at the Molt Community Center, but all runners finished at Pioneer Park in Billings.

Proceeds from the Montana Marathon go toward the Yellowstone Rapids Track Club, Billings Family YMCA, Haley's Hope and nearly a dozen local sports teams.