BILLINGS — Drums and traditional songs filled Billings Logan International Airport Thursday as family and Crow tribal members welcomed 20-year-old Navy Quartermaster Jadyss Hugs home to Montana after 321 days at sea aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

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Crow Nation welcomes home Navy sailor to Billings after historic USS Abraham Lincoln deployment

For her mother, Trixy Bird Chief, the homecoming brought relief after months of worry.

“It was very emotional, but at the same time, we understood the assignment she signed up for,” Bird Chief said. "I'm happy that she's home."

The traditional welcome celebrated more than Hugs’ return. For the Crow Nation, it was an opportunity to honor a young tribal member who served her country and safely returned home.

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Shawn Real Bird, a Crow tribal member, said the ceremony reflected a longstanding tradition of welcoming warriors home through prayers, blessings, and community gatherings.

“Many people throughout the Crow people give blessings, wishes, and prayers for a safe return,” Real Bird said. “Today was that celebration to complete that circle of prayer.”

Real Bird said the ceremony brought together tribal leaders, singers, family members, and community members to recognize Hugs’ service.

“It was welcoming our honorable warrior back to the great United States of America and to the great nation of the Crow people here in the Rocky Mountain region,” he said.

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Hugs served as a Navy quartermaster aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Quartermasters help navigate ships, maintain navigational records, and support safe movement at sea.

During her first deployment, the carrier supported Operation Epic Fury in the Persian Gulf region as the United States carried out military operations involving Iran. The deployment became a major undertaking for the carrier and its crew. The Lincoln spent a reported 286 consecutive days at sea without a port call before briefly docking in Thailand in September.

"It set a history record for the Navy, because the Navy had such a heavy impact in this operation, and they're still fighting today,” said Trixy Bird Chief.

Related: Lame Deer family honors daughter serving on the USS Abraham Lincoln

Hugs’ parents, Bird Chief and step-father Les Bird Chief, traveled to San Diego earlier this month to join other families welcoming sailors and Marines home as the carrier returned to its homeport.

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For Les Bird Chief, a former Marine and combat veteran, watching his daughter return brought back memories of his own military service.

"It really touched my heart, and it was real emotional, you know, watching your kid come home from war, after you," he said. "It was awesome, and it was an honor.”

The Lincoln’s extended time at sea also drew national attention over reports of food shortages, plumbing problems, and deteriorating mental health among crew members.

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The deployment began in November and was extended after the war with Iran began in February. The prolonged period without a port call prompted concerns from family members about dwindling supplies and the toll of extended separation from loved ones.

Related: USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after troubled 10-month deployment amid Iran war

The reports raised questions about the impact of prolonged deployments on sailors’ mental health and well-being. For the Bird Chief family, those concerns were part of the uncertainty that came with having a daughter serving in a combat environment.

“The combat stress, you know, being away from home, being away from your loved ones,” he said. “You're just trying to keep your composure with yourself, for your shipmates.”

Trixy Bird Chief said she is proud of her daughter but recognizes that returning home does not necessarily mean the experience of deployment is over.

“Jadyss is still adjusting right now,” she said. “To speak for her is … I don't have that experience, and I can't imagine.”

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She said she is grateful to celebrate her daughter’s return while continuing to pray for her well-being.

“I'm happy, and I'm thrilled that I get to celebrate her,” Bird Chief said. “But at the same time, I pray for her mind, I pray for her spirit.”

Hugs was the only Crow tribal member aboard the ship, according to her family. Her service has become a source of pride for both her family and the wider tribal community.

“It's such an accomplishment for the Crow Tribe and a great accomplishment for the state of Montana,” Trixy Bird Chief said. “She’s earned the right now to wear her war bonnet, and she’s earned those rights, so we’re very proud of her."

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte also sent Hugs a letter recognizing her service and welcoming her home. In the letter, he thanked her for her service to the state and country and highlighted the tradition of Native American military service.

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The governor also pointed to the Presidential Unit Citation awarded to the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as recognition of the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of its sailors.

Related: Clan celebrates Jadyss Hugs in Hardin as she heads to boot camp to join the Navy

Still, the moment remains deeply personal for her parents. After months of waiting, the family can celebrate Hugs’ safe return surrounded by a community that prayed for her and gathered to honor her journey.

“As a parent, you never want your kid to go to war,” Les Bird Chief said. “I'm just proud of her service, and I'm proud that she's back home.”