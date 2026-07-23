Crow musician sentenced to federal prison for sexual abuse of a child

A prominent Crow musician and former tribal lawmaker was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for sexually abusing a child.

Jared Cordell Stewart, 55, who now lives in Dunmore, was found guilty of one count of abusive sexual contact of a child following a three-day trial in February, according to acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith.

Federal prosecutors stated in court documents that a child accused Stewart of sexual abuse in July 202 but later denied the claim in a follow-up visit from law enforcement.

A year later, police again spoke with the girl, who told them that Stewart had sexually abused her multiple times, starting when she was seven or eight years old. She also said she had lied to investigators at Stewart's urging.

Others at the home told law enforcement they saw Stewart go into the girl's room at night and after she showered, according to Smith.

Those witnesses also said they saw inapropriate photos of her on his cell phone, while a visiting child said he saw Stewart touch the victim's legs in bed.

Another child told law enforcement that Stewart had made inappropriate comments toward her and approached her while she was alone. The girl said she refused these advances, and she said she believes Stewart then targeted the victim.

Stewart is a prominent Crow Agency-based musician who has released several studio albums and performed around the region, according to Four Points Press. He is also a former Crow Tribal legislative representative for the Black Lodge District, elected in 2001 after the new Crow constitution was enacted.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters presided over the trial.

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Jury finds Crow Agency musician guilty of child-sex abuse