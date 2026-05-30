Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with February death of Pray man

A 65-year-old woman was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in connection with the February death of a 65-year-old William "Bill" Georgeson at his Pray residence, according to Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra.

Georgeson was involved in a verbal altercation with the woman, Ann Brooks, at his residence when she drove into his driveway and allegedly struck and killed him, Dykstra said on social media.

Brooks left the scene but was later found by Park County deputies and Livingston police officers.

The Park County Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Brooks for negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident Friday, according to Dykstra.

She was booked into Park County jail on a $150,000 bond.