Vandals strike Signal Peak Ice Arena in Billings, but opening not delayed

The Signal Peak Ice Arena was hit with multiple break-ins this month, including two this week, but city officials say they wouldn't delay the facility's planned summer opening.
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Tools and equipment were stolen at the Amend Park site, according to City Administrator Chris Kukulski's weekly report released Monday. He did not provide a dollar amount for the loss.
No arrests were made, but the investigation continues, according to Kukulski.
Construction on the $16 million ice arena began in May 2025, and backers say they hope the finished product will make Billings a destination spot for youth hockey.
The arena is part of a larger effort to make Amend Park a sports destination for the region. Next door, the Amend Recreational Center is also under construction, which will feature four full-sized basketball courts, along with volleyball and pickleball courts,