The Signal Peak Ice Arena was hit with multiple break-ins this month, including two this week, but city officials say they wouldn't delay the facility's planned summer opening.

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Vandals strike Signal Peak Ice Arena in Billings, but opening not delayed

Tools and equipment were stolen at the Amend Park site, according to City Administrator Chris Kukulski's weekly report released Monday. He did not provide a dollar amount for the loss.

No arrests were made, but the investigation continues, according to Kukulski.

Construction on the $16 million ice arena began in May 2025, and backers say they hope the finished product will make Billings a destination spot for youth hockey.

The arena is part of a larger effort to make Amend Park a sports destination for the region. Next door, the Amend Recreational Center is also under construction, which will feature four full-sized basketball courts, along with volleyball and pickleball courts,