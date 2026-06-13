Sheriff warns of scammer posing as federal employee in Yellowstone County

Authorities are warning of a scam in Yellowstone County that duped two people out of a "significant amount of money."

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that a suspect convinced two people that he was a federal employee who needed money for an investigation.

Both victims withdrew money from their bank, and an Uber driver took them to deliver the cash to the suspect, according to Linder.

More than one bank was used, and Linder said investigators believe unsuspecting Uber drivers were involved. The suspect is also traveling by Uber or Lyft.

Linder provided the image above of the suspect.

If you are a ride share driver and transported either the suspect, or met with someone to deliver a package to this person, please contact the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 and leave your name and a contact number.