Roundup man sentenced for grooming student while teaching in Thailand

A Roundup man teaching in Thailand was sentenced Wednesday in Billings to federal prison for grooming a student to produce sexually explicit material, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot.

Billie Lee Walker, 61, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty in October 2025 to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. Judge Susan Watters presided.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that the father of a 15-year-old boy told law enforcement in 2024 that Walker had inappropriate communications with the boy while teaching in Thailand.

Walker had taught the boy at the school in 2021 until 2024, when he was dismissed, according to prosecutors.

Authorities analyzed the boy's electronic media and discovered images of child pornography, including nude images of the boy, along with communications between Walker and the boy, according to prosecutors. In a forensic interview, the boy outlined how he communicated with individuals he only knew by first name, and how Walker sent him money for images he created.

In late May 2024, authorities interviewed Walker in the United State, and he admitted to communicating with the boy and paying for the images. He also admitted to creating online personas to communicate with the boy.