Poplar youths face attempted murder charge after 11-year-old attacked with machete

POPLAR - Two Poplar youths are facing attempted murder charges after police say they attacked an 11-year-old boy with a machete, according to the Northern Plains Independent.

The victim's family told MTN News the attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday, just a few blocks from where the boy lives in Poplar.

The boy suffered deep lacerations to his right knee and has undergone surgery at a Billings hospital, and, according to his family, he has another surgery scheduled for Thursday.

The family shared a photo of the boy, but MTN News is not naming him because he is a juvenile.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were arrested in connection with the attack. The family told MTN News they don't know why the suspects attacked the 11-year-old.

Fort Peck Tribal Police, the investigating agency, did not return a call seeking comment.