Police seeking public's help in Billings carnival fatal shooting

Billings police are seeking the public's help in finding people involved with the fatal shooting this weekendat the North Star Amusement carnivalat the Berry's Cherries parking lot.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email Thursday that detectives have been continually working the case but need help identifying people there, largely because it was so crowded.

Police are asking anyone who attended the carnival Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, for permission to review pictures or videos they took that may show carnival attendees.

Detectives believe multiple persons of interest, apparently teenagers, fled the scene on foot and bikes Saturday night traveling toward Sixth Avenue North through North Seventh Street, heading toward a North Park neighborhood, Lennick said.

In addition, police are asking property owners in the area highlighted in the photo below to review surveillance footage from 10:50 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

courtesy photo

The incident began Saturday night, when carnival goers heard multiple shots and saw a group of children running around in masks. A 20-year-old man, later identified as Kian Manuel Banderas, was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

If you find anything in video, photos or security footage you wish to share, contact Det. Annalisa Jones at jonesa@billingsmt.gov.