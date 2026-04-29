Police investigating report of teens throwing bricks at vehicles in Billings Heights

Billings police are investigating reports of a group of teenagers throwing bricks at vehicles in Billings Heights.

Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of Covert Lane at 1:44 a.m. to find the teens throwing bricks, and they found and identified all suspects, Billings police Lt. Samantha Puckett said in a social media post.

She did not say whether the teens were arrested at the site, nor did she identify them.

Police are asking anyone in that area in the Heights with damage to vehicles or property to call non-emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 and reference case number 26-26230.