Man who reportedly fired at his ex-wife killed by Butte officers

BUTTE — A man is dead following a police shooting on the 4800 block of Hope Road in Butte on Thursday night.

A woman called dispatch to report her ex-husband had fired multiple shots at her. She escaped the home safely.

Police arrived minutes later and found the man in an attached garage armed with a shotgun. Officers instructed the man to drop his weapon. The man then reportedly raised the shotgun toward an officer.

Officers fired their weapons and hit the man multiple times. First responders tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

The woman and the officers were not hurt.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case and spent the night at the scene. The suspect's body is now at the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the man or the officers involved.

