First Look: Justice Delayed?

BILLINGS - The Billings area has several unsolved murders right now, despite what appears to be cut-and-dried evidence in the cases with them being caught on camera or having multiple witnesses to the crime.

We’ve heard from viewers asking why no arrests have been made in many of these cases.

It's been three weeks since one of the most recent fatal encounters in Billings that police say began as a road rage incident. The shooting was caught on Q2 security cameras, but still there has been no arrests or charges.

In another case, more than half a year has passed and there have been no arrests made in the January death of Khoen Parker, the 15-year-old who was shot in front of numerous witnesses in the Billings Heights.

Q2 went to both the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office to find out why these investigations appear to be taking so long.

