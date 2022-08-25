Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident

Family members have identified the man shot and killed in an Aug. 20 road-rage incident in downtown Billings as Michael Joseph Duran, who recently moved the area from southern California.

Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.

Video captured of the incident showed Duran arguing with another man before shots were fired.

Duran's family have organized a GoFundMe to help with associated costs.

"With a heavy heart, we have to share our brother was taken from us far too soon. We all knew him as the funny, intelligent, witty, and adventurous man he was..and that's how he will be remembered. Every song he sang, every mountain he climbed, he did it with everything he had," family members wrote.