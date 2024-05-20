Billings teen charged for fatal street fight stabbing

BILLINGS - A 16-year-old Billings teen was charged as an adult with deliberate homicide Monday for the April stabbing death of another teen during a street fight.

Shyrone Wolfblack, also known as Shyrone Castro, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court for arraignment by video from the youth detention facility. Judge Mary Jane Knisely entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf to felony charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon. The judge then set the teen's bond at $500,000.

Wolfblack is charged with stabbing two teens during a confrontation on April 20 in the 300 block of Monroe Street. An 18-year-old victim identified in court records by the initials "J.G." was stabbed near the rib cage and slashed across the chest multiple times, according to court records.

The second victim, identified by family members as Bryten Olson, a Billings West High School student, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the lower abdomen and died at a Billings hospital a few days after the incident.

Courtesy photo Bryten Olson



Police arrested Wolfblack on the day of the stabbing after locating him at a residence on North 22nd Street.

According to charging documents, the stabbing happened at about 10:30 a.m. Prosecutors allege Wolfblack and a teenage girl were driving in the area when the girl recognized J.G. walking in the area as someone she had "wanted to confront" about "a prior interaction," court records state.

Wolfblack allegedly attacked J.G. first, stabbing him during the confrontation, then stabbed Olson during a second confrontation.

Wolfblack and the girl left the area before officers arrived and found Olson lying on his back on the sidewalk. He died five days later at Billings Clinic.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE:

'Senseless': Grieving Billings mom describes her pain after funeral for slain 17-year-old son

Police: Billings teen stabbing victim dies; homicide investigation launched

Billings police investigate stabbing incident, standoff ensues