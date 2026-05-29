Billings police investigating bomb threat at Rimrock Mall

Rimrock Mall was evacuated Friday morning as Bilings police and firefighters investigate a bomb threat.

Police said on social media that other malls across Montana received similar threats, and Billings officers are searching the area of Rimrock Mall.

The mall was evacuated before police arrived.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until it's deemed safe.

In Bozeman, the Gallatin Crossing mall received a similar threat around 11:45 a.m., according to Bozeman police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.